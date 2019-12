Kristen Bell

Bell does it all, and she does it well. Her year consisted of stepping back into Veronica Mars’ shoes, taking control in Frozen 2 and preparing to bid farewell to The Good Place. Her Eleanor Shellstrop achieved a new level of humanity when she struggled to save the world without her best friend and guide, Chidi (William Jackson Harper), by her side. Their separation only gave the actress more room to show off her skills, though.