Amanda Bynes

Bynes was one of Nickelodeon’s biggest names in the late ‘90s and early 2000s after getting her start on All That. She then helmed her own sketch comedy series, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002. The California native continued to have success on TV, starring on What I Like About You and Rugrats. She appeared in She’s the Man, Hairspray, and Easy A before taking a step back from Hollywood in 2010.

Off camera, Bynes struggled with substance abuse and other personal issues which resulted in her being placed under a conservatorship in 2013. The Big Fat Liar actress sought help and eventually graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019. In February 2020, she announced that she and Paul Michael were engaged. Two years later, she filed to end her conservatorship after nearly nine years which was granted in March 2022.