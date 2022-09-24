Ariana Grande

Grande made her Nickelodeon debut in 2010 as Cat Valentine on Victorious, which wrapped in 2013. She then teamed up with McCurdy for the short-lived Sam & Cat spinoff. The Florida native has since starred on Winx Club, Scream Queens and Don’t Look Up. She is set to portray Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie in 2024 and 2025. The “Dangerous Woman” songstress has released six studio albums from 2013 to 2020 and won two Grammys. Despite so much musical success, Grande experienced a low when a bomb exploded at her 2017 concert in Manchester, killing 22 and injuring more than 100 others. The former child star later hosted the One Love Manchester concert in honor of the victims. In November 2021, she launched her R.E.M. Beauty brand.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer dated Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. Roughly four months after they split, the rapper died in September 2018, which devasted Grande. The musician, who got engaged to Pete Davidson in June 2018, split from the comedian four months later. She moved on with real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she married in May 2021.