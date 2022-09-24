Christina Vidal

After her stint as a ‘90s Disney Channel Original Movie leading lady — she played soul skater Garbiella in 1998’s Brink! — Vidal made her way to Nickelodeon. The New York native portrayed Taina Maria Morales on Taina from 2001 to 2002 and the short-lived series quickly became a fan-favorite. The actress was later seen on 10-8: Officers on Duty, Code Black, Training Day, United We Fall and The Terminal List. Vidal was also part of the band Gemstone and sang on multiple soundtracks including Taina and the movie Freaky Friday.

The Chasing Papi actress married Marcus Emanuel Mitchell in 2016. The couple share two daughters: Willa born in January 2018 and Ava born in July 2020.