Elizabeth Gillies

Gillies rose to fame while playing Tori’s frenemy, Jade West, on Victorious from 2010 to 2013. The New Jersey native went on to portray Daphne on Winx Club and Gigi on Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll before landing the role of Fallon Carrington on the CW’s reboot of Dynasty in 2017. Before the series’ 2022 end, Gillies tried her hand at directing, working on two episodes of the drama. Her other work includes releasing one EP, multiple singles and 25 promotional singles from 2012 to 2021.

Gillies married music producer Michael Corcoran in August 2020.