Emma Roberts

The New York native burst onto the Hollywood scene in 2001 and three years later she became a fixture on Nickelodeon. Roberts played Addie Singer on Unfabulous from 2004 to 2007. She went on to star in Wild Child, Valentine’s Day, Scream 4, Billionaire Boys Club, Holidate and About Fate. Her TV hits include The Backyardigans, Scream Queens and playing multiple characters on American Horror Story.

The Aquamarine actress began dating Evan Peters in 2012 and after hitting a rough patch in 2013 they got engaged that same year. The pair called off their engagement for good in 2019 after dating on and off for years. Roberts moved on with Garrett Hedlund and the duo welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020. Us confirmed in January 2022 that the Country Strong actor and the We’re the Millers star had called it quits.