Jamie Lynn Spears

Spears was a regular performer on All That from 2002 to 2004 before landing her own Nick series in 2005. The actress played Zoey Brooks on Zoey 101 for four seasons before its conclusion in 2008. She voiced the animated version of her character on Wayside from 2005 to 2008 and then on The Backyardigans until 2013. The Mississippi native stepped back from the spotlight for a few years before returning to TV in 2020 as Noreen Fitzgibbons on Sweet Magnolias. She once again reprised the animated Zoey Brooks in 2022 for Alice’s Wonderland Bakery series. Throughout her career, Spears has released one album, 2014’s The Journey, and multiple singles, including 2020’s “Follow Me.”

Britney Spears’ younger sister welcomed her first child, daughter Maddie, in June 2008 with Casey Aldridge. Less than two years later, the couple called it quits. Jamie Lynn moved on with Jamie Watson and the pair tied the knot in March 2014. The pair share daughter Ivey, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been at odds for years, which the TV actress detailed in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn claimed that she tried to help the “Toxic” singer through her personal struggles, but Britney has clapped back, alleging that she did nothing of the sort.