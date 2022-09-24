Jennette McCurdy

The California native began acting in 2000 and seven years later, she became one of Nick’s biggest stars while playing Sam Puckett on iCarly. The series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, gave life to a spinoff, Sam & Cat, starring McCurdy and Grande and lasted one season from 2013 to 2014. The actress then appeared on Adam and Wiley’s Lost Weekend and Between and starred in The Last Virgin in LA, Little Bitches and The First Lady. In 2014, McCurdy stepped behind the camera, writing, directing and producing episodes for What’s Next for Sarah? as well as multiple short films.

In 2020, the former child star went on tour for her one-woman tragicomedy show called I’m Glad My Mom Died. That same year, she launched her “Empty Inside” podcast. McCurdy released her I’m Glad My Mom Died memoir in 2022, which detailed her complex relationship with her late mother, her early acting days and more.