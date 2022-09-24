Keke Palmer

Palmer had been acting for years before she landed the lead role of True Jackson on True Jackson, VP in 2008. The show, which ended in 2011, launched the actress into superstardom as she continued to make hits like Joyful Noise, Hustlers and Lightyear. The Illinois native’s TV credits include Winx Club, Scream Queens, Berlin Station, Star, Scream: The TV Series, Human Resources and 2022’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The Madea’s Family Reunion actress made history in 2014 when she became the youngest-ever talk show host with Just Keke on BET. That same year she starred as the first Black Cinderella on Broadway. In 2019, she became a cohost for the Strahan, Sara and Keke show until its 2020 cancelation. The former VMAs host has released one studio album and multiple mixed tapes since her 2007 music debut. In 2018, she launched her own record label, Big Boss Entertainment.

The Nope actress confirmed her relationship with Darius Daulton in 2021 but sparked split speculation in March of the following year.