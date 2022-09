Lindsey Shaw

Shaw’s first acting role was portraying Jennifer Ann “Moze” Mosely on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. The show ran from 2004 to 2007 and helped launch the actress’ TV career. The Nebraska native went on to star on Aliens in America, 10 Things I Hate About You, Suburgatory, Faking It, Hers and History and Pretty Little Liars. Her film credits include Secret Summer, Olden Times and Reboot Camp.