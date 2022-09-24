Cancel OK

2000s Nickelodeon Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now? Amanda Bynes, Keke Palmer, Emma Roberts and More

Melise

Melise (whose full name is Elizabeth Melise Jow) rose to fame after playing Geena Fabiano on Unfabulous from 2004 to 2007. After guest starring on multiple series, she had a recurring role as Anna Zhu on The Vampire Diaries, Cadence Nash on The Troop and Lucy Stone on Big Time Rush. Melise went on to star on Star-Crossed, The Flash, How to Be a Vampire and The Shannara Chronicles. She been voicing Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate on Invincible since 2021.

The Oklahoma native keeps her personal life quiet but appears to have a boyfriend according to social media.

