Melise

Melise (whose full name is Elizabeth Melise Jow) rose to fame after playing Geena Fabiano on Unfabulous from 2004 to 2007. After guest starring on multiple series, she had a recurring role as Anna Zhu on The Vampire Diaries, Cadence Nash on The Troop and Lucy Stone on Big Time Rush. Melise went on to star on Star-Crossed, The Flash, How to Be a Vampire and The Shannara Chronicles. She been voicing Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate on Invincible since 2021.

The Oklahoma native keeps her personal life quiet but appears to have a boyfriend according to social media.