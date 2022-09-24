Miranda Cosgrove

Cosgrove caught fans’ attention while playing the annoying little sister, Megan Parker, on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. When the show ended, the California native quickly moved on with her own series, iCarly, in which she portrayed web star Carly Shay from 2007 to 2012. Cosgrove is also known for voicing Margo in the Despicable Me franchise and playing Shea Moore on Crowded. In 2021, she reprised her role of Carly for Paramount+’s reboot of the beloved show iCarly.

In between acting gigs, the School of Rock actress attended the University of Southern California.