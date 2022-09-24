Victoria Justice

Justice joined the cast of Zoey 101 during season 2 as Lola Martinez. Two years after the show ended, the actress landed her own Nick series, Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2013. Justice portrayed teen Tori Vega on the show and performed her own songs. The Florida native released three EPs from 2012 to 2021 and four singles, including 2021’s “Too F*ckin’ Nice.” Justice also continued to find success on TV with Eye Candy, The Real Bros of Simi Valley and 50 States of Fright. Her movie credits include The Outcasts, Bigger, Summer Night, Afterlife of the Party and A Perfect Pairing.