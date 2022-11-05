Aaron Carter

The late younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter drew the affection of tween girls everywhere when he released his first album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), in 2000. The LP’s titular first single reached No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains his only Top 40 hit. He dropped two more studio albums in the early aughts, and they achieved lukewarm commercial success. In the midst of his musical pursuits, the singer succumbed to money troubles and eventually filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2013. In 2019, the “I Want Candy” singer confirmed his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia diagnosis and sought treatment for substance abuse struggles. After allegedly threatening his to kill his brother Nick’s wife, Lauren Kitt, and their then-unborn child, the family filed a restraining order against Aaron in September of the same year. Nine months later Aaron proposed to his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, following a brief split in April. The pair welcomed son Prince in November 2021 before splitting again the following year. Aaron was found dead at his California home in November 2022.