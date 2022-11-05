Christina Milian

Milian made a name for herself in 2001 when she released “AM to PM,” the dance-driven first single from her eponymous debut album. In 2004, she dropped her sophomore LP, It’s About Time, which featured her sexy track “Dip It Low.” Despite her success, Island Def Jam dropped her from the label in 2005 shortly after the record company signed a then-teenage Rihanna. “It was a budget cut, I believe,” Milian told Rap-Up in 2008. “[Def Jam] probably got rid of projects like mine to spend the money on [Rihanna].” Since then, the Cuban beauty has appeared on Dancing With the Stars and starred on her own E! reality series, Christina Milian Turned Up, which premiered in 2014. She welcomed son Isaiah in January 2020 with boyfriend Matt Pokora and also shares daughter Violet with ex-husband Terius Youndell Nash, also known as The Dream.