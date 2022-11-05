Hilary Duff

The former child star parlayed her fame from playing the titular character on Disney’s Lizzie McGuire into a successful stint as a pop star. In 2003, the then 16-year-old released her first album, Metamorphosis, which included hits such as “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean,” the iconic theme song for MTV’s reality series Laguna Beach. Since then, she has put out three more studio albums. Most recently, she dropped 2015’s Breathe In, Breathe Out. In between albums, the mom of Luca (whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie) took on various acting jobs. She starred as Kelsey Peters on TV Land’s Younger for six seasons before leading Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, starting in 2021. The Texas native welcomed her second child, daughter Banks in 2018, with musician Matthew Koma, whom she married in 2019. They welcomed daughter Mae in 2020.