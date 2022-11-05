Jesse McCartney

McCartney’s music career began as part of the boy band Dream Street in the late ‘90s. In 2003, he released his first solo EP, which included “Beautiful Soul.” He has released five solo records, the last being in 2014. Four years later, McCartney announced his new single, “Better With You” and followed it up with “Wasted.” The New York native has stayed busy with his acting career, which included a stint on Summerland, Army Wives, Young Justice and in 2020 he competed on The Masked Singer. In 2021, he married longtime girlfriend Katie Peterson.