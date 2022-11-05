Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2002. A year later, she released her first record, Thankful, and has since dropped seven more albums. The latest was 2017’s Meaning of Life. The mother of two — she shares daughter River Rose and son Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — returned to her TV competition roots by becoming a coach on The Voice in 2018, after appearing as an advisor in 2012. In 2019, she became the host of her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.