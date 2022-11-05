Lindsay Lohan

Years after finding fame as a child actress, an 18-year-old LiLo took a stab at singing and released her 2004 debut album, Speak, which featured “Rumors,” a musical plea for the paparazzi to leave her alone. The LP shot straight to No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Her subsequent musical endeavors in 2005 and 2008 did not fare nearly as well. Since then, the singer-actress has sporadically taken acting jobs despite personal setbacks and run-ins with the law. Three years later, Lohan popped back up with her own MTV reality show called Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which lasted one season. She returned to the small screen with the 2022 Netflix holiday romcom, Falling for Christmas.