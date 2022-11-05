Rihanna

Rihanna first graced the world of pop music with in 2005 with her debut LP, Music of the Sun, and its Caribbean-inspired first single, “Pon de Replay.” Seven albums, a few scandals and a whole lot of skin-baring ensembles later, the Barbadian-born beauty has transformed herself from pop ingenue to a bona fide superstar. In 2016, the eight-time Grammy winner released her eighth album, Anti, which features “Work,” her record-breaking collaboration with Drake. A year prior, the musician launched Fenty Beauty and followed it up with 2018’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. She welcomed her first child, a son, with ASAP Rocky in May 2022 and released her first single in six years, “Lift Me Up,” the following November.