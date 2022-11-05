Shakira

The Colombian songstress made her American crossover in 2001, when she released Laundry Service, the album that featured Latin-tinged pop hits such as “Whenever, Wherever” and “Objection (Tango).” In 2005, she dropped Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, which featured her popular single “Hips Don’t Lie.” Since then, she has remained a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, and has even offered her expertise as a coach on The Voice. In February 2020, she headlined the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez. Shakira shares sons Milan and Sasha with ex Gerard Piqué.