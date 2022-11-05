Taylor Swift

Swift made her musical debut as a country artist in 2006 with the release of her eponymous debut album, with which she found much success. By 2012, she had cemented herself as a superstar and began experimenting with different genres on her fourth album, Red, and favored a full-fledged pop sound with her record-shattering LP 1989. She dropped Reputation in 2017 and Lover in 2019 before surprise dropping Folklore and Evermore in 2020. She released Midnights in 2022. In between her new albums, Swift has been re-recording her early albums after Scooter Braun bought the rights to her originals. Swift has been in a long-term romance with British actor Joe Alwyn since 2016. In 2020, she released her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, which gave fans an inside look at her life and career.