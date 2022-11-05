Vanessa Carlton

In 2002, Carlton released her iconic track “A Thousand Miles,” the catchy piano-driven hit from her sophomore album, Be Not Nobody. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 100 and charted for a whopping 41 weeks. While her future musical endeavors were not met with the same success, she has steadily released new material in subsequent years. She dropped her latest album, Love Is an Art, in 2020 and toured with Stevie Nicks in 2022. The Pennsylvania native shares daughter Sidney with husband John McCauley.