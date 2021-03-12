2000s Teen Movie Heartthrobs: Where Are They Now?

Erik von Detten

The Princess Diaries actor, who was also known for his role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Brink!, stopped acting after voicing the character of Sid in Toy Story 3. Von Detten revealed in an interview with E! News in March 2021 that he works in finance and is married with one child — and another on the way.

“My wife is just a baby-making machine. We literally just have to hold hands,” he told the outlet. “Thank God she was born to have babies and she does great during the whole pregnancy. She doesn’t get sick at all. Our first birth with our daughter, we got to the hospital at, like, 10 p.m. They gave her the epidural and then we went to sleep and she woke up and had the baby an hour later. It was the smoothest pregnancy.”

Von Detten added that his movies will be “mandatory watching” for his kids, noting that he would be interested in acting again. “Someone wrote a cameo for me for a Netflix pilot, like, a year ago. It was just one day of shooting and it was fun,” he said. “So, if there’s a script with a role that doesn’t require an arduous audition process, I’m definitely open. It’s just not a consistent career.”