Jared Padalecki

Before taking on the role of Mary-Kate Olsen’s love interest in New York Minute, Padalecki was known for his role as Dean on Gilmore Girls. In 2005, the actor landed the role as Sam Winchester in Supernatural. The series ran for more than 300 episodes and concluded in 2020.

Padalecki, who is set to star in the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, married actress Genevieve Cortese in 2010. They share three kids.