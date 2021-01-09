2000s Teen Movie Heartthrobs: Where Are They Now?

Jonathan Bennett

After winning our hearts as Aaron Samuels in 2004’s Mean Girls, Bennett had a recurring role on Veronica Mars and appeared in Cheaper by the Dozen 2. The actor also hosted several shows for the Food Network and competed on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother. Bennett made history for his role in 2020’s The Christmas House, which was the first Hallmark movie to prominently feature a same-sex couple.

Bennett got engaged to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in November 2020.