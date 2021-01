Tom Welling

While he may be best known for his role as Clark Kent in Smallville, Welling will also always be the eldest Baker son in 2003’s Cheaper By the Dozen. In addition to reprising his role in the 2005 sequel, Welling appeared in TV shows Lucifer and Professionals and the movie Draft Day.

Welling married Jessica Rose Lee in 2019 after his divorce from Jamie White was finalized in 2015.