Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie’s perky psycho clown-faced killer Harley Quinn was the only redeeming quality of 2015’s Suicide Squad. No wonder she’s dropped those guys (plus her boyfriend, the Joker) in favor of her own girl squad. In this DC Comics spinoff, she collides with the Birds of Prey (Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to defeat the evil crime lord and super-thief Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). (In theaters Friday, February 7)