Black Widow

When we last saw MCU superheroine Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in Avengers: End Game, she was falling to her death. But enough of that, it’s prequel time! Set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the story will fill in some gaps in Natasha Romanoff’s timeline as she returns to Europe to confront the shady group that molded her into an assassin. She’ll also re-team with two other agents (Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz). (In theaters Friday, April 1)