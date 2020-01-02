Dolittle

From Iron-Man to animal whisperer? Robert Downey Jr.’s first post-Marvel project is an adventurous reimagining of the classic tale of Dr. Dolittle. In this version — which seems decidedly less silly than the Eddie Murphy franchise from the 90s — the famed vet sets sail to a mythical island to find a cure for a young queen (Jessie Buckley). The coterie of CGI’ed creatures include Rami Malek (gorilla), John Cena (polar bear) and Octavia Spencer (duck). (In theaters Friday, January 17)