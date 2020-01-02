Eternals

Ten new characters are about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re called Eternals and despite their human-looking appearance, they’re immortal. (It’s apparently a long, hopefully not-too-convoluted story.) Per studio honcho Kevin Feige, the film will take place over 7,000 years as the characters go to different periods in time. Its loaded cast includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and an extremely jacked Kumail Nanjiani. (In theaters Friday, November 6)