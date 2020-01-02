Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Calling all Ghostbusters fans who have been waiting for a proper follow-up in the wake of the middling all-female reboot: Your ride is here. Directed by Jason Reitman (son of original helmer Ivan Reitman) and featuring cameos from your old favorites, the movie revolves around a mom (Carrie Coon) and her kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) who move to Oklahoma and begin to discover their origins to the ghostbusting business. Stay Puft forever! (In theaters Friday, July 10)