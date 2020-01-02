In the Heights

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda created Hamilton, he delivered In the Heights. Now the 2008 Broadway musical is getting its shot on the big screen. It follows a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, who, after gaining an inheritance, is conflicted about giving up his life and returning to the Dominican Republic. Miranda himself will play the scrappy owner of a Piragua (i.e., shaved ice cream) stand known as the “Piragua Guy.” (In theaters Friday, June 26)