Miss Americana

Taylor Swift herself broke the news about this documentary when she released that social media statement about her ongoing feud Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta regarding her master recordings. Per the press release, fans will get to see “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.” But will we hear her greatest hits? Stay tuned. (On Netflix in early 2020; premiering in January at the Sundance Film Festival).