No Time to Die

Bond, James Bond, returns for his 25th movie. It’s also the last installment for Craig, Daniel Craig. Plot: The retired secret agent gets called back into action to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which leads him to a dangerous bad guy (Rami Malek) armed with new technology. In the trailer, Bond is trapped under ice and withstands a barrage of gunfire in his bullet-proof Aston Martin. Spoiler: He’ll be fine. (In theaters Friday, April 8)