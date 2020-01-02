The Invisible Man

Details are sketchy for this remake of a horror classic that’s been kicking around for years and was originally supposed to star Johnny Depp. Here’s what I’ve got: Elisabeth Moss is Cecilia, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship with a genius scientist (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). She manages to escape his grip and go into hiding. He commits suicide — or does he? Now she must convince everyone that she’s in danger from a person that can’t be seen. If anyone can pull this off, it’s Moss. (In theaters Friday, February 28)