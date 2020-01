The Many Saints of Newark

Otherwise known as The Sopranos origin story. Set amid the 1967 Newark riots, the story offers a glimpse at the formative years of future New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano. The drama stars Alessandro Nivola (as the dad of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher Moltisanti character), Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga — while Michael Gandolfini, the teen son of the late star James Gandolfini, will play a younger version of Tony. Perfect. (In theaters Friday, September 25)