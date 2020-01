The Way Back

Good for Ben Affleck for taking off the Batman mask and getting real in an understated drama. He plays a hard-living, hard-drinking construction worker years past his glory days. He gets a shot at redemption when he’s asked to coach a local high school basketball team. You can tell from the title that he’ll end the movie a better man than he is at the start. The in-between is what intrigues. (In theaters Friday, March 6)