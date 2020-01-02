Top Gun: Maverick

Will the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster take your breath away or just fall into the danger zone? If that dumb pun is lost on you, then keep moving. Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, still flashing that smile and wearing those Ray-Bans. A dying breed in the military, he now mentors a whole new group of U.S. Navy pilots (including Miles Teller). Val Kilmer as Ice Man is also back; Kelly McGillis as civilian instructor/love interest Charlie is not. (In theaters Friday, June 26)