West Side Story

“Somewhere.” “America.” “Cool.” These are some of the tunes you’ll hear in director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic 1957 musical. A couple (Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler) from different ethnic backgrounds are torn apart as the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks gangs heat up on the streets of New York City. Fun fact: Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time), who won a Tony and Oscar for playing Anita in the original productions, will also appear. Cool, indeed. (In theaters Friday, December 18)