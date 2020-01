Wonder Woman 1984

“Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think,” our heroine (Gal Gadot) implores in the film’s first teaser. But enough about Aquaman. (Kidding!) In this sequel — which, yes, is set in the decade of excess — the fearless Wonder Woman squares off against Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and speed. Chris Pine, as Steve Trevor, returns as well. (In theaters Friday, June 5)