Dustin Nguyen

The Little Fish star, who brought Harry to life in 21 Jump Street, booked roles in Phantom 2040, VIP, This Is Us and Warrior. He has also moved on to the big screen with Fool for Love, The Man with the Iron Fists 2, Zero Tolerance and Voodoo Doll.

Nguyen was married to Angela Rockwood from 2002 to 2012. Following his divorce from Rockwood, the Rapid Fire star married model Bebe Pham and they welcomed two daughters (born in 2013 and 2015 respectively).