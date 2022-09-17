‘21 Jump Street’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Holly Robinson Peete
The Pennsylvania native, who portrayed Judy, later appeared in Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, For Your Love and was one of the original cohosts on The Talk from 2010 to 2011. She has also starred in Mike & Molly, For Peete’s Sake, Meet the Peetes and Morning Show Mysteries.
Peete has continued to make a name for herself with multiple Hallmark movies including A Family Christmas Gift, The Christmas Doctor, Our Christmas Journey and Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder.
The actress exchanged vows with former quarterback Rodney Peete in June 1995. The pair welcomed twins Ryan and Rodney Jr. in October 1997, son Robinson in August 2002 and son Roman in February 2005.