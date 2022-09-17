‘21 Jump Street’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Johnny Depp

After skyrocketing to fame as a teen heartthrob, Depp continued to score big projects including Donnie Brasco, Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow and Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

The Kentucky native also appeared in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Depp’s personal life has made headlines over the years, with the musician previously being engaged to actresses Jennifer Grey, Sherilyn Fenn and Winona Ryder. Following his relationship with Kate Moss, the Academy Award nominee started dating Vanessa Paradis and they welcomed daughter Lily-Rose in 1999 and son Jack in 2002.

The Black Mass star’s tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard became a topic of conversation when the Danish Girl actress filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2016, continue to be caught up in a messy court battle after they accused one another of domestic abuse.

In 2018, Depp filed a libel lawsuit against the U.K. newspaper The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” in an article. Two years later, the High Court of Justice ruled that The Sun’s article was not libelous because Heard’s allegations were “substantially true.”

During the duo’s defamation lawsuit against one another in 2022, a jury ruled in Depp’s favor.