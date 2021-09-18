Brian Kerwin

Kerwin portrayed Jane and Tess’ father, Hal, before playing Robert Phelan in The Help one year later. The Chicago native wrapped up his role as Charlie Banks on One Life to Live in 2011 after nine years on the soap. He later had recurring roles on The Client List, Hindsight and The Knick. Following a four-year break from TV, Kerwin guest starred on Madam Secretary in 2019.

The Broadway alum was married to Jeanne Marie Troy for 26 years before her death in 2016. They share three children: Finn, Matilda and Brennan.