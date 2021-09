David Castro

The New York native played George’s “little brother” Pedro, who famously did all of Tess’ chores in the film. Castro then appeared in Forged, Summer Camp, Tio Papi and Ruta Madre. He portrayed Raphael Santiago on Shadowhunters from 2016 to 2019 and had a guest role on God Friended Me in 2020. The actor was first linked to girlfriend Paige Chandler in 2015.