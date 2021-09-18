Edward Burns

Burns’ George fell for Tess without knowing that his longtime assistant Jane was madly in love with him, only to end up single at Jane’s wedding. The New York native then starred in Friends With Kids, Newlyweds, The Fitzgerald Family Christmas, Summer Days, Summer Nights and Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies. He also appeared on Mob City, Public Morals and Bridge and Tunnel.

Outside of acting, Burns is a writer, director and producer, most recently working on 2021’s Bridge and Tunnel. The Fighting Fitzgeralds creator married model Christy Turlington in 2003. They share two children, daughter Grace born in 2003 and son Finn born in 2006.