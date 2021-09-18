James Marsden

Marsden played reporter Kevin, who eventually wins over Jane for their own happily ever after. The Oklahoma native has since starred in Sex Drive, Hop, Robot & Frank, Walk of Shame, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Accidental Love, Shock and Awe and Sonic the Hedghog. He will reprise his role of Prince Edward in Enchanted’s 2022 sequel, Disenchanted. Marsden’s TV credits include 30 Rock, Westworld, Dead to Me, Mrs. America and The Stand.

The Notebook actor was married to Lisa Linde from 2000 to 2011. The former spouses share two children: son Jack born in 2001 and daughter Mary born in 2005. Marsden welcomed son William in 2012 with former girlfriend Rose Costa.