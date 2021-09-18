Malin Akerman

Akerman portrayed Jane’s little sister, Tess. The Sweden-born actress then starred in Couples Retreat, The Romantics, Rock of Ages, CBGB, Friendsgiving and Chick Fight. She also appeared on Burning Love, Trophy Wife, The Comeback, Children’s Hospital, Billions and Dollface. Akerman made her debut as a producer on Trophy Wife in 2013, eventually working on 10 episodes.

The model was married to Italian actor Roberto Zincone from 2007 to 2014. They welcomed son Sebastian in 2013. Akerman moved on with English actor Jack Donnelly whom she wed in 2018.