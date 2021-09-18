Maulik Pancholy

Pancholy portrayed Kevin’s coworker at the newspaper and eventual replacement as the commitments writer, Trent. He then appeared in See You in September, Raspberry Magic and Chevy. The Ohio native also starred on Whitney, Weeds, 30 Rock and voiced characters on Phineas and Ferb and Sanjay and Craig. He began playing Ranjeet on Mira, Royal Detective in 2020.

Pancholy penned the novel The Best at It, a story about a gay, Indian American boy coming into his own, in 2019. The Northwestern and Yale University alum married chef Ryan Corvaia in 2014, one year after he publicly came out as gay.